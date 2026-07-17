Ducks Set Steals Record

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







On Wednesday, the Long Island Ducks walked their way to victory. On Thursday, they quickened the pace.

Long Island set a league record with 13 stolen bases, defeating the Lancaster Stormers, 12-7, in the third game of a six-game series.

The Ducks stole at least one base in each of the first seven innings and scored in six of them. Terrell Tatum led the way with four steals while Kole Kaler and Aaron Takacs had three apiece.

The speed show was more than Lancaster's four homers could overcome.

It all began in the first innings when Kaler singled through the left side and stole second. Tatum walked, and the pair executed a double steal. Gavin Collins drew a walk to load the bases against Jason Bollman (4-6). Bollman coaxed a double play out of Marcus Chiu but balked home a second run as the Ducks took a 2-0 edge.

Lancaster never caught up.

Nathan Martorella launched the first of his two solo homers to lead off the second. As was the case all night, Long Island immediately answered, picking up runs on a two-out double by Kaler and RBI single by Tatum for a 4-1 lead.

Rinse and repeat. Martorella homered again in the top of the fourth, but Tatum beat out a dribbler up the first base line to rebuild the three-run lead.

In the fifth, it was Jalen Battles' turn to drive a ball over the wall. Once more, the Ducks scored two on productive outs for a 7-3 lead.

Gavin Collins' two-run homer in the sixth gave the Ducks a 9-4 lead. Takacs singled home another run, and Collins doubled home two more in the seventh to cap the Long Island scoring.

It was way too much for Tristin English's drive through the smoky haze and the darkness in the ninth to match.

Lancaster will send right-hander Kyle Lazer (3-1) to the mound on Friday. The Ducks have not named their starter. Fans may tune into the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Four of Martorella's six homers have come at Fairfield Properties Ballpark...Corey Rosier beat out an infield single in the ninth inning to extend his on base streak to a 22nd game...English has 11 RBI in five games with the Stormers...Melvin Mercedes walked three times and has been on base 18 times in eight games.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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