Early Work: Revs Punch Timeclock with Daytime Drubbing

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Hours after having multiple long winning streaks come to a close, the York Revolution bounced right back with a 10-2 domination of the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday morning and afternoon at WellSpan Park. The Revs (44-31) have won six of their last seven games, 12 of the last 15, and nine of the last 10 at home as they will maintain at least a tie for first place in the second half at 9-3.

Matt Hogan led off the game with a homer to center on the second pitch but Revs starter Rhett Kouba (7-2) did not allow another run the rest of the day.

York had an even bigger answer as Tomo Otosaka cracked his own leadoff homer, also on the second pitch to right field in the bottom of the first. Two pitches later, Nick Dunn followed with another homer to right field as the Revs opened the game with back-to-back home runs for the third time in franchise history. Jackson Ross added an RBI double, his league-leading 24th, on a towering drive off the Arch Nemesis in left as the Revs claimed a 3-1 lead.

Dunn demolished a two-run homer to right center in the bottom of the second, notching his fourth multi-homer game of the year in just his first two at-bats as the lead grew to 5-1.

Mike Rosario added an RBI single to right center in the third, and Shed Long Jr. ripped a two-out RBI single to right in the fourth as the Revs scored in each of the first four innings against starter Nick Payero (2-8), building a 7-1 lead.

That came in support of Kouba who allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings, tying his career-high in innings for the second consecutive start. He did not allow a hit after a leadoff single in the third, earning his seventh consecutive winning decision.

Drew Ramirez launched a two-run homer to left, the Revs' fourth of the day and the third of his pro career, in the bottom of the seventh, while York added one more run on a balk by reliever Kevin Dowdell to reach double figures for the 11th time in the past 22 games.

Hogan slugged his second homer of the day on a shot to right center in the eighth but reliever Ryan Shreve set down the other three batters he faced and Josh Mollerus handled his sixth consecutive scoreless outing in the ninth to close out the win.

Notes: Otosaka and Dunn joined the duos of Justin Greene and Wilson Valdez (June 29, 2014 vs Long Island) and Kobe Kato and Matt McDermott (April 30, 2024 at Gastonia) with game-opening back-to-back leadoff homers in Revs history. Otosaka's leadoff homer is his second of the year, both against Payero (also May 15). Dunn's two-homer game is the fifth of his pro career and fourth since June 6. Dunn joins former teammate Brandon Lewis with four multi-homer games this year, one shy of Carlos Franco's single-season Revs record of five such performances set in 2022; Chris Nowak (2012), Isaias Tejeda (2019), and David Washington (2024) also had four multi-homer games in a single season. Long Jr. has hit safely in eight straight games to begin his Revs career and has an RBI in seven of those contests. Brian Rey went 2-for-3, adding to his league-leading hit total (102) while logging his second two-steal game of the season, setting a new career-high with 12 steals for the year. The Revs improve to 11-1 against the FerryHawks after having their 10-game head-to-head winning streak snapped last night. Kouba has gone seven innings three times in his career after doing so in back-to-back starts, allowing just one run both times. He has allowed just two hits in 10.0 innings after the second inning and no runs after the first inning in his last two starts. Kouba allowed just one earned run for the sixth time in 15 starts this season; he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of 15 starts and six in-a-row as he owns a 2.21 ERA over his last six outings. Kouba's seven consecutive winning decisions are two shy of a franchise record nine shared by Mitch Atkins (2019) and Ethan Lindow (2024); it is the ninth winning streak of at least seven decisions by a pitcher in Revs history.

Next: The series continues Friday with a special start time of 7:17 p.m. as RHP Scott Borgmann (1-0, 6.52) opposes righty Charlie Adamson (1-3, 9.28). It is 717 Night presented by 717 Mechanical LLC, featuring a 717 Jersey Auction benefitting the York Revolution Fan Club. There is also a White Rose City Patch Giveaway presented by WellSpan Health to the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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