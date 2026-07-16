Press Box Chronicles Added to DugoutTV Content

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - DugoutTV (DTV) is delighted to announce the addition of Press Box Chronicles as its most recent content contributor to the diamond sports platform. Located online at DugoutTV.org, "Beyond The Game" -- DTV highlights dozens of creative content producers whose passion for baseball and other diamond sports is not quenched by watching only live broadcasts.

Press Box Chronicles is an inside look at sports from veteran sportswriter Jeff Pearlman who takes you behind the scenes and into the stories. Over his remarkable journalistic career, in which he has written for daily publications as well as multiple national outlets, Pearlman has seen the highs and lows of teams and athletes across a variety of sports. A self-described "cranky middle-aged sportswriter," Pearlman's material on Press Box Chronicles reveals stories of tragedy, mystery and regret as well as rebirth, redemption and celebration.

"I'm happy to bring the show to DugoutTV," said Pearlman. "This is a great spot for sports fans, and I'm looking forward to Press Box Chronicles being a part of DugoutTV."

"DugoutTV delivers remarkable content to its viewers," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Jeff Pearlman is an accomplished journalist and author who brings powerful insight and story-telling to the world of sports, especially baseball. It is a privilege to share his commentary with DugoutTV viewers."

A widely-acclaimed author, Pearlman has been a sportswriter for nearly 30 years including stops at Spors Illustrated, ESPN, Newsday and The Tennessean in Nashville. He has written ten books which have been New York Times Best Sellers. Among his books are The Bad Guys Won, a biography of the 1986 New York Mets and Love Me, Hate Me, an unauthorized biography of Barry Bonds in which Pearlman interviewed over 500 subjects. He has also authored books on Roger Clemens, Brett Favre, Walter Payton and a book on the dynasty of the Los Angeles Lakers during the Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Pat Riley era.

Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. Anchored by Atlantic League games, DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms. Click here to see Press Box Chronicles, and Atlantic League content.

Stay tuned: DugoutTV will announce new diamond sports contributors on a weekly basis.

About DugoutTV and the Atlantic League

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 27-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,450 players to MLB organizations while drawing nearly 50 million fans to its 10 state-of-the-art ballparks that stretch from New York to North Carolina. In 2026, the ALPB launched DugoutTV, the digital streaming network dedicated to live games, original programming, and storytelling from the world of diamond sports. Click here to follow the action at DugoutTV.org.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.