From the Crabs to Queens: Vazquez Is Third 2026 Blue Crab to Sign with Mets

Published on July 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs relief pitcher Rafi Vazquez had his contract purchased by the New York Mets in a deal that was announced today.

Vazquez is the seventh member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization and he is the third Crab this season to join the Mets, following infielders Jamari Baylor and Taylor Darden.

Through 20 games with Southern Maryland this season, Vazquez emerged as a breakout star to become one of the league's best relief pitchers. He led all relief pitchers with a 1.01 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. He was also tied for the league lead with seven victories. He held hitters to a .148 batting average with 41 strikeouts. Earlier this week, he was named an Atlantic League Midseason All-Star.

"He has been dominant," said Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie. "You love to see a guy get rewarded for coming to this league and doing a great job. I told the Mets that I think they got the best pitcher in the Atlantic League. I wouldn't be surprised to see him in the big leagues in a few years. I'm very happy for him, that's what we're here for."

The 28-year-old native of Annandale, VA was in his second season with the Blue Crabs. In a middle relief role last season with Southern Maryland, he posted a 4-3 record with a 5.06 ERA over 37 games. Before signing with the Crabs, he had previously pitched with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League and the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League. He made his professional debut in 2022 with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore League.

Vazquez played most of his collegiate career as a first baseman and designated hitter at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte before briefly retiring from the sport in 2021. He has also spent time as a two-way player at Florence-Darlington Tech and Coastal Carolina.

A player with strong ties to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Vazquez was named the 2014 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year following his sophomore year at Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, VA.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Payton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AAA, TEX).

Vazquez is the 83rd player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 57th to sign with an affiliated club.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

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