Stormers Fight Until Bitter End

Published on July 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers battled back three times in four innings on Wednesday evening, but the third rally fell just short as the York Revolution prevailed, 8-7, in a 12-inning contest at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's first extra inning game of the season.

The Stormers were one strike from losing a quick, nine-inning contest when Joseph Carpenter drilled a two-run double to the gap in left center to tie the game at 3-3.

After York put a pair of unearned runs on the board in the top of the 11th, Corey Rosier answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning off Shane Gray (7-2).

Then, in the 12th, the Revs were able to strike for three, one more than the Stormers could produce. A wild pitch and passed ball scored "ghost runner" Austin Bates with the lead run for a 6-5 lead off Ronnie Voacolo (3-3). Tomo Otosaka walked and advanced on battery misfires before crossing the plate on Nick Dunn's double down the first base line. Devonte Brown made it 8-5 with a single to left center off Kaleb Sophy before the lefty picked up the three outs.

Once again, Lancaster made the game interesting. With one out and David Smith at second, Jalen Battles, newcomer Dean Mihos, and Melvin Mercedes stroked consecutive singles into right. Ryan Shreve got a sharp grounder to first out of Rosier, sending the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

York opted to walk Tristin English to load the bases, and Scott Kelly grounded out to end the game, leaving Lancaster longing for one more hit.

In both the 10th and 11th innings, the Stormers needed 90 feet on the basepaths to walk off with the win. In the 10th, after Phil Diehl had posted a scoreless inning, Mihos sacrificed Battles to third with the potential winning run. Mercedes lofted a fly ball to medium right field, but Brian Rey made a clean throw home to double up Battles for the final out.

Following the Rosier homer, English walked, advanced to second on Scott Kelly's bunt and stole third. Gray struck out Joe DeLuca and retired David Smith on a fly ball to left to keep the game alive.

Lancaster will host York again on Thursday at 6:45. Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network or on Blue Ridge Cable, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Phil Diehl has thrown 11 innings without an earned run over the last seven appearances...He has allowed only three hits and struck out 18 in that time...Mercedes walked for the seventh straight game...He has reached base on 32 of his last 58 plate appearances...Lancaster threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit relief until the 12th ...York clinched the Community Cup with the Revs' ninth win in the season series...The Revs have won the last six.







Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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