Difo Makes The Difference

Published on July 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Wilmer Difo slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie and send the Long Island Ducks to their third straight win, 9-6, over the Lancaster Stormers Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Difo connected off Ronnie Voacolo (3-2) on a 3-1 pitch, following a one-out seeing-eye single through the right side.

Marcus Chiu added a sacrifice fly later in the inning, and a wild pitch gave the Ducks an insurance run in the seventh inning.

Lancaster had taken its only lead of the night in the top of the fifth. Down, 3-1, the Stormers got singles by Scott Kelly and Melvin Mercedes to open a rally. Kelly scored from third on a short sacrifice fly by Corey Rosier. Julian Minaya retired Tristin English on a pop out to first for the second out, but Nathan Martorella banged a single to left, sending Mercedes to second. Jacob Asa walked David Smith to load the bases. Joe DeLuca delivered a base clearing double off the fence in right center for a 5-3 lead.

Difo led off the Long Island fifth with a single into center. He stole second and third and scored on a grounder by Terrell Tatum. Starter Kyle Lazer hit the next two batters, giving way to Voacolo. Aaron Takacs greeted Voacolo with a line drive that was knocked down by a leaping Melvin Mercedes. The Lancaster second baseman retrieved the ball but made a wide throw to first, allowing Gavin Collins to race around with the tying run.

Lancaster will send Brady Tedesco (0-3) to the mound on Saturday against right-hander Ryan Cardona (1-0). Fans may tune into the action on Dugout TV, powered by Home Team Network, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: English homered in the seventh inning, the third straight game in which he has connected...He has 14 homers in six games...Mercedes has reached base on 22 of 38 plate appearances since going 0-for-4 in his return to Lancaster...Rosier walked in the third inning to extend his on base streak to 23 games...Lenny Torres made his second appearance and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.







Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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