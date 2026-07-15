Lancaster Edges Long Island, 6-5

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Joe DeLuca singled home David Smith with the decisive run in the top of the eighth inning as the Lancaster Stormers outlasted the Long Island Ducks, 6-5, in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

DeLuca's liner through the left side followed Smith's double inside the third base bag off Eddy Reynoso (0-1) with one out in the inning. Cole Patten threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning on three routine grounders, and Phil Diehl pinned the potential tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth for his fourth save in the last week and sixth of the season.

The eighth inning run helped Lancaster recover from a messy bottom of the seventh that saw the Ducks roar back into a tie.

Richie Dell struck out Jorge Bonifacio to start the inning but never got another out. Alsander Womack and Oscar Hernandez both singled, and Wilmer Difo drew a walk to load the bases. Kole Kaler hit a line drive which sailed over Troy Schreffler's head in left for a two-run double, bringing Long Island within two. Kaleb Sophy (1-0) took over and retired Terrell Tatum on a sacrifice fly to center. Gavin Collins tied the game with a rolling single through the right side before Sophy retired Marcus Chiu on a grounder to third.

Melvin Mercedes cleared the bases with a triple in the top of the second and scored on a single by Corey Rosier for a quick 4-0 lead off Tanner Jacobson. Womack answered with a homer to lead off the third for the only run off Matt Swarmer in six innings of work.

Lancaster's fifth run scored in the seventh without a base hit.

The two clubs return to the field on Wednesday morning at 11:05. Noah Bremer (5-3) will make the start for the Stormers. Fans may watch the replay of the Atlantic League All-Star announcement show at 10:25 and pick up the feed from Fairfield Properties Ballpark at 10:55.

NOTES: Rosier reached base safely for the 20th consecutive game with two singles and a walk...Mercedes has eight RBI on 23 at bats...Four Lancaster batters were hit by a pitch in the game...DeLuca's RBI was his first since June 19...Diehl has allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings in these last four saves.







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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