Three Ducks Named Atlantic League Midseason All-Stars

Published on July 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its 2026 Midseason All-Star Team, presented by Drake. Three members of the Long Island Ducks were selected via voting from the league's member clubs - starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, outfielder Jacob Robson and closer Ramon Santos.

Bauer posted a 5-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and 66 strikeouts to just seven walks in 42.0 innings pitched across seven starts for Long Island this season. Highlighting his time with the Flock, the righty tossed a no-hitter on April 26 at Lancaster, followed that with a franchise record 15 strikeouts in a May 12 outing vs. Gastonia, and was named the Atlantic League's April/May Pitcher of the Month. The 10-year MLB veteran's contract was then transferred to Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League on June 22.

Robson has played 57 games with the Flock in 2026. The first-year Duck is tied for second in the Atlantic League with a .598 slugging percentage and is tied for fifth with 17 home runs. He has compiled a .272 batting average, a .390 on-base percentage and a .988 OPS along with 47 RBIs, 59 runs, 62 hits, 13 doubles, four triples, 42 walks and 23 stolen bases. Defensively, the former Major Leaguer has committed just one error in the outfield.

Santos appeared in 18 games with the Ducks this season, totaling an Atlantic League best nine saves. He went 1-1 with a 0.95 ERA, allowing just three runs (two earned) in 19.0 innings of work. The Dominican Republic native also conceded just seven hits and 11 walks this season while striking out 42 batters. In his three seasons with the Flock (2024-26), the right-hander has totaled an 11-3 record with a 0.64 ERA, 29 saves and 155 strikeouts in 84.2 innings across 82 games. The 31-year-old's contract was transferred to Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League on June 27.

To see the full 2026 ALPB Midseason All-Star Team, presented by Drake, please visit AtlanticLeague.com.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 14, 2026

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