Dramatic Comeback Falls Just Short in the Ninth

Published on July 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 6-4 on Sunday evening in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Nathan Martorella's RBI single to right field off Ducks starter Tanner Jacobson gave Lancaster a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Gavin Collins answered with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the inning off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer, tying the game at one. It stayed that way until the fifth when the Stormers took a 5-1 lead on RBI infield singles by Scott Kelly and Corey Rosier, a run-scoring groundout from Melvin Mercedes and a passed ball that plated Kelly.

Martorella's solo homer to right in the ninth stretched Lancaster's advantage to 6-1. Long Island then staged a two-out comeback in the ninth, recording five consecutive hits, including RBI singles by Marcus Chiu, Aaron Takacs and Alsander Womack. However, the Ducks stranded the tying runs in scoring position.

Swarmer (1-4) earned the win, tossing eight and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two. Jacobson (1-2) took the loss, conceding five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks across four innings with four strikeouts. Cole Patten collected his second save after recording the game's final out.

Chiu and Collins each had two hits, an RBI and a run to pace the Ducks at the plate. Ryan Langford tossed two scoreless innings in relief, while Jacob Asa and Eddy Reynoso each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Left-hander Nick Margevicius (0-0, 27.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Robbie Baker (5-1, 6.04).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 28, to begin a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It will also be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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