Bremer Shines, Achieves Milestones

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Noah Bremer picked up his 25th Lancaster Stormers win on Wednesday evening with a dazzling performance against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The right-hander worked six innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out nine as the Stormers picked up a 2-0 win to end a five-game skid.

Bremer broke a tie with his manager, Ross Peeples, for third place on the Stormers career strikeout list. He grabbed the ball from his first strikeout of the night, the 326th as a Stormer and playfully tossed it in Peeples' direction in the dugout.

He now has recorded 334, moving him to within five of Nile Ball, who currently occupies the second spot on the list. Nate Reed is the all-time record holder with 403.

The 25th win ties Bremer with Ball and Lancaster County native Eric Ackerman for fourth all-time.

Bremer (5-3) was matched stride-for-stride by the Blue Crabs' Ian Kahaloa (6-3) through the first four innings. At that point, each had allowed one hit. Nathan Martorella broke the scoreless deadlock with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth.

The sixth inning presented Bremer with his only trouble spot of the night. With one out, Dylan Hoy, who had the earlier hit, lined a single into center. Stephen Paolini rolled a single through the left side, and the runners executed a double steal. Brody Fahr walked to load the bases. Bremer coaxed a 1-2-3 double play out of Jackson Loftin on his final pitch of the night.

Ronnie Voacolo also used a double play to work out of the eighth inning.

Southern Maryland used consecutive base hits by Alejandro de Aza and Ryan McCarthy to put pressure on Cole Patten in the eighth. Hoy advanced the runners with a bunt, at which point, the Stormers summoned Phil Diehl out of the pen. The left-hander fanned two around a walk to protect the lead.

Jalen Battles singled home new catcher Sam Praytor with an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and Diehl posted a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

NOTES: Corey Rosier walked in the eighth to extend an on-base streak to 15 games...Martorella has hit in seven straight...Lancaster played its 68th game of the year, still without going to extra innings...The Stormers had allowed 53 runs in the previous five games.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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