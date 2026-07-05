Quick Burst, Rain Doom Lancaster

Published on July 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The York Revolution strung together three extra base hits in the fourth after an error extended the inning, beating the Lancaster Stormers, 6-2, in a rain-shortened game on Saturday evening at WellSpan Park.

It was the third straight loss for the Stormers, who sit 0-2 in the second half.

With one out in the fourth, shortstop Jalen Battles bounced a throw past first baseman Nathan Martorella's scoop attempt, allowing Austin Bates to advance to second. Tomo Otosaka popped up the first pitch to Battles for the second out, but Nick Dunn followed with a double off the right field wall for a 3-1 lead. Brian Rey belted a two-run homer over the big left field wall, and Jacob Teter drove a homer to the playground in left center for a 6-1 cushion.

The game came within inches of the history books. David Smith rode the first offering from Rhett Kouba (5-2) through the right field tents. In the bottom of the inning, Otosaka went after the first pitch he saw from Kyle Lazer (2-1) and drilled it off the top of the wall in right center.

Kouba worked six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking none and striking out six. Lazer went the entire way, allowing nine hits and only one earned run. He walked one and struck out two.

The game was halted in the top of the seventh after a double to right center by Martorella and two strikes to Joe DeLuca.

Brady Tedesco (0-2) will take the mound on Sunday against right-hander Scott Borgmann (1-0). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, starting at 12:50.

NOTES: Lancaster is 4-14 since losing four players in 48 hours...The club has not drawn a walk in the last 17 1/3 innings...They are hitless in their last 14 at bats with a runner on base...Troy Schreffler was 0-for-3, losing a seven-game hitting streak...Smith's homer was his first on the road.







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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