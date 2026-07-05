Dylan Rock Powers Legends to Victory with Two Home Ruins

Published on July 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - The Lexington Legends' Dylan Rock hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Legends to a 10-4 win over the High Point Rockers in front of a crowd of 4,003 at Truist Point on Saturday. The crowd marked the sixth largest in Truist Point history.

The Rockers have started the second half of the Atlantic League season at 0-2 while the Legends are 2-0.

The Rockers received a solo homer from Ivan Melendez, two RBI from Patrick Sanchez, and a sac fly by D.J. Burt to account for their runs.

With the Legends winning 2-1 after two innings, Lexington exploded for three runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Curtis Terry hit a two-run double and Xane Washington contributed an RBI single.

Trailing 7-4 headed into the ninth inning, the Rockers yielded three runs in the top half of the inning including a two-run inside the park home from Rock, his second homer of the night.

Justin Jarvis (L, 1-4) took the loss after allowing eight hits and seven runs with six strikeouts over his six innings of work. Lexington starter Zach Murray (W, 1-4) went six innings, also allowing eight hits but holding the Rockers to four runs.

Four Rockers each had a pair of hits including Melendez, Alex Dickerson, Ethan Skender and Braxton Davidson.

final game of this three-game set is slated to start Sunday at 3:36 pm at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Matt Solter (5-5, 8.63) to the hill to face Nic Laio (5-4, 5.18) for Lexington. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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