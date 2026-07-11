Rockers Top Staten Island 7-3

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers used three-hit performances from right fielder Ryan McCarthy and shortstop Aidan Brewer to win their third straight game, defeating the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-3 on Friday night at SIUH Community Park.

The Rockers improve to 3-4 in the second half while the FerryHawwks fall to 1-6.

Ryan McCarthy doubled to lead-off the game and scored on a ground out by Ivan Melendez to spot the Rockers a 1-0 lead, a lead they would not relinquish. In the second, Braxton Davidson hit a solo homer, and McCarrthy and Aidan Brewer each delivered run-scoring doubles as High Point went up 4-0. Brewer smacked another RBI single in the fourth and McCarthy added an RBI single in the sixth as High Point led 6-2 after six.

High Point added an insurance run in the ninth when Mikey Kane lined an RBI single to left to score Luke Napleton as the Rockers grabbed a 7-3 lead.

High Point starter Justin Jarvis (W, 2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while not issuing a walk and striking out seven. Nick Timpanelli, Kyle Halbohn and Ryan Chasse finished up on the mound for High Point and did not allow a base runner.

Game five of the six-game series is set for 6:30 on Saturday at SIUH Community Park. The Rockers will lead with RHP Matt Colucci (2-2, 6.44) who will face Staten Island's Juan Fernandez (0-4, 12.18). Rocker fans can catch all the action on DugoutTV or listen to the audio broadcast on the MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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