Mercedes, Pen Pace Stormers

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Melvin Mercedes blasted a pair of home runs, and the Lancaster bullpen was air tight for four innings as the Stormers captured their third straight win, a 4-3 decision over Southern Maryland Friday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

Mercedes, now in his sixth season in a Lancaster jersey, led off the game with his first homer of the season, staking Lancaster to the early lead off Kyle Virbitsky (7-3).

After the Blue Crabs tied the game on four walks from Kyle Lazer (3-1) in the top of the third, Mercedes connected again, this time with Jalen Battles on board, to put Lancaster back into the lead.

That advantage did not hold, either.

Sebastian Mueller's bases loaded fielder's choice grounder to third in the fourth inning produced the second Southern Maryland run of the night. Ezequiel Pagan doubled home Brody Fahr in the fifth, knotting the score at 3-3.

The Southern Maryland defense handed Lancaster the tiebreaking run. Battles singled to center with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Catcher Ryan McCarthy attempted to pick Battles off first, but he bounced the throw past first baseman Danny Bautista, Jr., allowing the Stormer shortstop to reach second. Mercedes hit a grounder to the hole on the right side for an infield single, and Virbitsky misplayed Dylan Hoy's hurried throw to first, allowing Battles to score the lead run.

Lancaster's relief corps took control from there. Kaleb Sophy worked two innings on six batters, allowing one single. Cole Patten pitched a perfect eighth, and Phil Diehl fanned two of three batters in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Stormers will send Brady Tedesco (0-2) to the mound on Saturday against Crabs lefty Justin Sanchez (2-3). Fireworks will follow. Fans may catch the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Mercedes had his second two-homer game as a Stormer...He also hit two in July of 2022...Corey Rosier reached base for a 17th straight game...Joe DeLuca and Troy Schreffler batted consecutively four times in the game...One or the other had a hit each time, but at no time did both collect a hit.







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.