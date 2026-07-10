Revs' Horsepower Hammers Legends

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lexington, KY): The York Revolution crushed six home runs and in doing so, clobbered the Lexington Legends, 12-4 on Thursday evening at Legends Field. The Revs snap a brief two-game skid to begin the series, improving to 4-2 in the second half as they maintain a tie for first place in the North Division.

In addition to the offensive fireworks, the Revs received an excellent team effort on the mound as five pitchers combined to handle the workload after ace lefty Braden Scott, Thursday's scheduled starter, had his contract purchased by the Atlanta Braves earlier in the day.

York grabbed an early lead in the top of the second as Austin Bates ripped a two-out, two-run single up the middle to open the scoring.

Nick Senzel got Lexington on the board with a two-out RBI single to left in the third, but it was the only run allowed over three innings by lefty Shawn Rapp who took the ball first, making his first professional start.

Shed Long Jr. launched a solo homer to right center, halfway up the videoboard in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Micajah Wall lofted an opposite field homer to the short porch in right, the first of his pro career, in the bottom of the fifth as the Legends cut it to 3-2 with their only hit against lefty Denny Bentley in two innings of relief.

The Revs went off in the top of the sixth, taking command of the game with seven runs on six hits including four home runs, tying a club record for a single inning. Drew Ramirez obliterated a leadoff homer to left, the second of his pro career to open the frame. Ben Blackwell reached on an infield single and stole two bags while Bates worked a walk. That set up Tomo Otosaka who cracked a three-run homer to right center, busting it open at 7-2. After Otosaka chased lefty reliever Jalen Worthley, right hander David Stich was greeted by Nick Dunn who hammered a homer to nearly the same spot in right center as the Revs went back-to-back against two different pitchers. With one out, Jacob Teter drilled a double to right center and Jackson Ross connected on a skyscraping two-run homer to left center, ballooning the lead to 10-2.

Brian Rey nailed a two-run homer to the right of the batters' eye in the top of the seventh for a 12-2 lead.

Curtis Terry drove a two-run home run to right center off reliever Jose Lopez in the bottom of the eighth to close the scoring with his fifth long ball in four games and fourth of the series.

Shane Gray (5-2) picked up the win with a scoreless sixth and seventh. Josh Mollerus closed it out with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

Notes: The Revs bashed at least six home runs in a game for the eighth time in franchise history. It's the first time they've done it since August 18, 2024 vs Hagerstown and the first time they've done it in a road game since June 1, 2023 at Long Island. Their four homers in one inning tied a club record for the third time and first time since September 11, 2024 vs Staten Island; it's the first time they've done it on the road. York snapped a season high-tying four-game road losing streak. The Revs reached double figures in runs for the eighth time in the last 16 games. The Revs stole five bases, one shy of a season-high, as they have now stolen 51 bags in the last 16 games, totaling five steals in a game for the fourth time during that stretch. Blackwell stole two bases to reach the 20-steal mark for the year. Ramirez stole two bags for the second straight game. Otosaka's steal was his 27th of the year and 73rd of his Revs career, one shy of tying Travis Witherspoon for fourth on the club's all-time list. York snapped Lexington's season-high five-game winning streak, handing them their first loss of the second half (5-1).

Next: York righty Rhett Kouba (5-2, 4.52) faces Lexington right hander Zach Murray (1-4, 6.79) at 7:20 p.m. on Friday night. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 7 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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