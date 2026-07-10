Ducks Bullpen Secures Victory over Dirty Birds

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-3 on Thursday evening in the third game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Long Island took a 3-0 lead in the top half of the second inning thanks to an Alsander Womack RBI base hit and a Chris Roller two-run single against Charleston starting pitcher Trent Reddick. The Dirty Birds got to within 3-1 in the bottom of the frame on CC Randolph's solo home run to the opposite-field in left center versus Ducks starter Tanner Jacobson. With Marcus Chiu at second and Aaron Takacs at first in the fifth, the Flock added a run for a 4-1 cushion as Chiu and Takacs pulled off a double steal, with Chiu hustling down the line from third on a throwing error committed by Charleston catcher Allan Goodwin.

The Dirty Birds plated single runs in the sixth and seventh to get to within 4-3 on a Yassel Pino sacrifice fly and James Nelson RBI double. The home team would get no closer as the bullpen trio of Sal Romano, Bryan Shaw and Rafael Kelly would retire eight of the final nine batters of the ballgame, with Kelly shutting the door in the ninth by erasing all three men he faced, two by way of the strikeout for his second save of the season and the series.

Jacobson (3-3) picked up the victory after giving up just one run on three hits across five innings of work, walking six and striking out a season-best eight. Reddick (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in four innings pitched, walking one while striking out six.

Roller finished with two hits, a pair of RBIs and a walk. Terrell Tatum, Takacs and Wilmer Difo each had a single and a walk, while Takacs stole a base and Difo swiped two bags.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their six-game set on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (3-2, 5.29) takes the mound for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Josimar Cousins (0-2, 6.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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