Eighth-Inning Magic Lifts Ducks over Dirty Birds

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Charleston, WV - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-5 on Saturday evening in the fifth game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on a Gavin Collins sacrifice fly off Charleston starting pitcher Jordan Jackson. The Dirty Birds tied the game in the home half of the frame on a leadoff solo home run from Shawon Dunston Jr. against Ducks starter Julian Minaya. The Flock jumped back out in front 4-1 in the second thanks to Kole Kaler's three-run homer to right field, but Charleston got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a Javier Crespo RBI single.

The Dirty Birds plated a pair of runs in the fourth to tie the ballgame at four apiece on consecutive two-out errors committed by Long Island and took their first lead of the night at 5-4 in the seventh on Allan Goodwin's two-out solo home run to left. The visitors answered right back in the top of the eighth, scoring three times to jump back out in front 7-5, highlighted by a go-ahead two-run base hit off the bat of Terrell Tatum and a two-out RBI double to the opposite-field in right from Marcus Chiu. The two-run cushion was more than enough for the bullpen duo of Garrett Crowley and Rafael Kelly, as Crowley fired a clean inning with two strikeouts and Kelly closed the game out by striking out pinch-hitter Wendell Rijo who was representing the tying-run as Kelly notched his third save of the series.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Minaya allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits in three and two-thirds innings pitched, walking three and striking out five. Jackson gave up four runs on six hits across four and two-thirds innings of work, walking five while striking out four. Sal Romano (2-0) picked up the victory, giving up one run on one hit in one inning on the mound, walking and striking out one. Henry Omana (0-1) suffered the loss allowing three runs on two hits in one and one-third innings pitched, walking one and striking out a pair of batters.

Kaler had two hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Tatum tallied three hits, two RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base, and Alsander Womack chipped in with two hits of his own.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds wrap up their six-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:34 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Ryan Cardona (0-0, 1.80) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Keyvius Sampson (2-5, 6.44).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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