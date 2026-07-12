Tomo Launches Revs to Third Straight Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lexington, KY: The York Revolution won their third in-a-row with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the Lexington Legends on Saturday night at Common Spirit Ballpark. Tomo Otosaka's tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh capped a come-from-behind effort as the bullpen and the defense preserved the win.

Down 4-1 after a three-run fifth, the Revs went to work on their comeback right away, rallying for their own three-run frame in the sixth. Shed Long Jr. drilled a two-run double to the base of the wall in right to pull the Revs within a run and Drew Ramirez bounced an RBI single up the middle, tying the game at 4-4.

Cole Griffith set the table with a leadoff single to center in the seventh and Otosaka delivered the go-ahead two-run homer on a liner to right, giving him two home runs and nine RBI over the last three nights.

The Revs received an elite effort from the bullpen, allowing just one run over five innings.

Denny Bentley (2-2) picked up the win, recording six outs while retiring all five batters faced in the fifth and sixth innings.

Shane Gray struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh and handed it over to Joely Rodriguez after a leadoff walk in the eighth.

Rodriguez struck out Damiano Palmegiani for the first out, but a single by Tres Gonzalez and a walk to Nick Senzel loaded the bases for red hot Curtis Terry. The Legends cleanup man drove a heart stopping deep fly to left center where Jackson Ross made a leaping grab at the top of the outfield wall, turning a potential game-deciding grand slam into just a sac fly. With York still leading 6-5, Rodriguez retired Eric Rataczak on a grounder to first as Jacob Teter made a sprawling stop to preserve the lead through eight.

Josh Mollerus struck out the final two in a dominant ninth to earn his fifth save.

York struck first in the game as Nick Dunn's fly ball to shallow center with two outs in the third landed on a misplay, allowing a run to score on a gift base hit.

Palmegiani tied it with a line drive off Revs starter Scott Borgmann's glove with two outs in the third, as his infield single squared things at 1-1.

Borgmann rebounded with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 fourth, as he allowed just one run through the opening four frames which tied his longest career outing.

A pair of walks set the table for Lexington in the bottom of the fifth and Juan Gonzalez provided an RBI single to right for a 2-1 lead. Gabe Howell singled to center driving in another run, and Otosaka's throw to third bounced away and went out of play, allowing a third run to cross as Lexington suddenly held a 4-1 lead.

Bentley entered to settle things down, helped by Griffith's back pick to nail Howell at third base for the first out before the Revs went to work on their comeback an inning later.

Notes: York has tied a season-high with a third straight road victory. The Revs are a season best 11 games over .500 at 41-30. Long is now 8-for-18 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI in his first five games with York. Ramirez is 8-for-17 with five steals in the current series.

Next: The Revs wrap up the six-game road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. as RHP Brandon Peterson (0-1, 6.00) makes his second career start, facing LHP Payton Glavine (1-1, 2.12). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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