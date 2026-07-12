Legends Battle to the Final out in 6-5 Loss to York

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends battled to the final out but came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the York Revolution on Saturday night at CommonSpirit Ballpark.

York struck first in the third inning when Andrew Ramirez delivered an RBI single to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead. The Legends answered in the bottom half of the inning as Juan Gonzalez drove in Gabe Howell with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Lexington moved in front in the fifth inning with a three-run frame. Howell singled home a run before Curtis Terry added an RBI on a sacrifice fly, helping the Legends build a 4-1 advantage.

Nic Laio kept York in check through much of the evening, allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits over six innings while striking out six batters.

The Revolution tied the game in the sixth inning. Shed Long Jr. highlighted the rally with a two-run double, and Nick Dunn followed with an RBI single to even the score at 4-4.

York took the lead for good in the seventh when Tomo Otosaka launched a two-run home run to right field, putting the Revolution ahead 6-4.

The Legends answered in the eighth inning. Jackson Feltner reached base and eventually scored on Terry's second sacrifice fly of the night, trimming the deficit to 6-5.

Lexington continued to apply pressure late, but York reliever Josh Mollerus worked a scoreless ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.

Juan Gonzalez and Tres Gonzalez each collected two hits to lead the Legends' offense. Terry drove in two runs, while Howell added an RBI and scored once.

Denny Bentley earned the win in relief for York after tossing two scoreless innings. John Armstrong was charged with the loss for Lexington.

The Legends are now 5-3 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at CommonSpirit Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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