Stormers Drop Slugfest

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers managed to provide some entertainment for the crowd at Penn Medicine Park late in Saturday evening's game, but the seven-run surge came up short in an 11-8 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Lancaster's three-game winning streak, built on strong pitching, came to an end.

Southern Maryland scored single runs of Brady Tedesco (0-3) in each of the first three innings, but a five-run fifth gave the visitors control of the game.

Brody Fahr opened the inning with a homer onto the right field porch to give the Crabs a 4-1 lead. Tedesco walked Danny Bautista, Jr. and hit Ezequiel Pagan with a pitch to put two runners aboard. Jackson Loftin's bunt single toward third loaded the bases and chased Tedesco out of the game.

Ethan Wilson greeted Richie Dell with a two-run single up the middle, and Carlos Rojas made it 8-1 with a double into the right field corner before Dell could escape the inning. A pair of runs on two singles and three walks stretched the lead to 10-1 in the seventh.

Newcomer Tristin English belted a leadoff homer to right center off Peyton Cariaco in the bottom of the eighth. Nathan Martorella singled to the right side hole, and, one out later, Troy Schreffler doubled into the right field corner. With two down, Michael Snyder singled into left to cut the Crab lead to 10-4.

Dylan Hoy slugged a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth, providing a slightly larger cushion for Southern Maryland. In the bottom of the inning, Corey Rosier and English banged out consecutive doubles. With two outs, Joseph Carpenter singled home a run as the Stormers pulled to within 11-6. Schreffler kept the rally alive with a single to right. Sam Praytor doubled to left to score two more.

With the tying run moving into the on deck circle, Southern Maryland summoned closer Endrys Briceno. The right-hander coaxed a foul pop up out of Snyder to end the night for his seventh save.

Justin Sanchez (4-3) allowed five hits and a run over the first five innings to earn the win.

Manheim Township's J.T. Weaver will start the game on Sunday afternoon against lefty Greg Minier. Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network and Blue Ridge 11 starting at 1:25.

NOTES: Rosier had three hits, stretching his on base streak to 18 games...English ended up 3-for-4 with three RBI in his debut...Five players had multi-hit games for Lancaster...The Stormers started the night failing on their first nine at bats with a runner and scoring position and finished with four hits in their last five RBI chances.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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