Revs Sock Legends with Second Straight Blowout Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lexington, KY: Rhett Kouba spun seven masterful innings and the York Revolution rode a huge early lead to a 14-4 victory over the Lexington Legends on Friday night in front of 5,026 fans at newly named Common Spirit Ballpark.

Kouba (6-2) earned his sixth straight victory, allowing just one hit after the second inning and only one run while going without a walk for the second consecutive start.

Down 1-0 after an inning, the Revs immediately went in front with a three-run second. Drew Ramirez legged out an RBI infield single to tie the score, and after Austin Bates was beaned with a pitch to load the bases, Tomo Otosaka (3-for-6, four RBI) lined a two-run single to center for a 3-1 lead.

The Revs enjoyed their biggest inning in two seasons in the top of the third, scoring nine times to take a 12-1 stranglehold. Ben Blackwell ripped an RBI single to left to open the scoring, and after Bates was plunked again which prompted the ouster of starter Zach Murray (1-5), Otosaka delivered another two-run knock back up the middle. Bates was awarded home with a third run on the play as center fielder Xane Washington's throw bounced out of play. Nick Dunn kept it going with an RBI single to right and after two walks loaded the bases, a third to Jackson Ross forced in another run. Shed Long Jr. added a two-run single to center as reliever Joe Miceli was charged with five runs, facing six batters without recording an out. Blackwell coaxed another bases loaded walk to make it a nine-run frame, the Revs' biggest since scoring nine in the fourth inning of a 14-2 home victory vs Staten Island on September 11, 2024.

Blackwell added a solo homer to right in the top of the fifth and Brian Rey nailed a solo homer to left center in the ninth, his second long ball in as many nights, to close out the Revs' big night at the plate.

Kouba cruised with the big lead, and after allowing just a first inning run on Curtis Terry's ground out and a pair of hits in each of the first two innings, did not yield another hit until his next-to-last batter faced. He faced the minimum over a string of 15 batters faced from the second into the seventh and tied a career-high with his seven innings.

He received a big boost early in the game when Otosaka crashed into the center field fence, saving at least two runs on Damiano Palmegiani's deep fly ball to preserve the early 3-1 lead before the Revs hammered home nine runs immediately after.

Tres Gonzalez lined a solo homer to right in the eighth and Eric Rataczak skied a two-run homer to right center in the ninth to cap the Legends' offensive output.

Notes: Kouba went seven innings for the second time in his career, having previously done it on July 22, 2023 with Double-A Corpus Christi (vs Midland). He allowed two earned runs or fewer for the ninth time in 14 starts and fifth consecutive outing, owning a 2.43 ERA over his last five starts. Over his last four starts, he has walked just two while striking out 25 in 24.0 innings, including a current 14.1-inning walkless streak. The Revs' biggest inning since September 11, 2024 comes one night after they hit four homers in an inning for the first time since that same frame two seasons ago. York matches a season-high 10 games over .500 (40-30) while remaining tied for first place in the second half at 5-2. Otosaka's four RBI are his most in a game since a five-RBI performance in the second game of his Revs career, May 10, 2023 vs Long Island. Ross reached safely each of his first four trips to the plate, drawing three walks to go with a single. Blackwell is now batting .379 over his last 14 games and tied a season-high with three RBI. Bates' two hit by pitches give him 14 for the year, tied for second most in the league. The Revs tallied 15 hits one night after totaling 14 knocks. They scored double figures for the ninth time in the last 17 games. The Revs signed LHP Jason Bickford prior to the game; the 22-year-old made his pro debut in the Pioneer League with Idaho Falls this season after completing his college career at Fitchburg (MA) State.

Next: York righty Scott Borgmann (1-0, 6.48) faces Lexington right hander Nic Laio (5-4, 5.80) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 6:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

Revs Sock Legends with Second Straight Blowout Win - York Revolution

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