Rockers Persevere for Win over Staten Island

Published on July 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers won their fourth straight game, tying their longest winning streak of the year, by defeating the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-5 on Saturday night at SIUH Field.

Brayden Matthews was spectacular in earning his second save of the season. He faced nine batters over the final three innings and retired all nine to preserve the win for Dusty Baird (W, 1-0).

Ryan McCarthy and Ivan Melendez each collected two hits with Melendez driving in three runs.

The Rockers are now 4-4 in the second half of the Atlantic League season while Staten Island falls to 1-7.

With starter Ben Wereski recently acquired by the Cincinnati Reds, the Rockers turned to reliever Matt Colucci to make the start. Colucci cruised through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third. A single by Randy Flores, a double by Gary Mattis and a walk to Matt Hogan loaded the bases and Brandon Wagner delivered a grand slam to put the 'Hawks in front 4-0.

The Rockers earned one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Mikey Kane hit his first homer as a Rocker to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Staten Island went up 5-1 when Luis Garcia delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

The Rockers tied the game in the top of the fifth. Brady doubled, McCarthy singled and D.J. Burt reached on a walk. After Luke Napleton brought home one run on a ground out to short, Ivan Melendez blasted a three-run shot to left that knotted the game at 5-5.

The Rockers moved ahead 6-5 in the seventh when Napleton walked, moved to second on a single by Melendez, took third on a wild pitch by Staten Island reliever Kevin Dowdell, and scored on a single to left by Skender.

Colucci went 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and five runs with a walk and a strikeout. Dusty Baird went 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Brayden Matthews put the FerryHawks down in order in both the seventh and eighth innings, striking out two.

Game six of the series is slated for a 1:30 p.m. start on Sunday at SIUH Community Park. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.

NOTES: Staten Island starter Juan Fernandez had the rarity of striking out four batters in the second inning. He fanned Kane who reached on a wild pitch on strike three. He whiffed Ethan Skender then struck out Aidan Brewer who also reached on a third strike wild pitch. Fernandez then struck out Chris Brady for the fourth strikeout of the inning.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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