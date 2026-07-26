Seven-Run Seventh Leads Ducks to Fourth Consecutive Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-5 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Aaron Takacs' RBI double down the right field line and Austin Dennis' RBI single through the right side off Flying Boxcars starter Jalen Miller. An RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Wilmer Difo in the fifth extended Long Island's advantage to three.

Hagerstown plated a run in the sixth on Alex Isola's RBI double to left-center, closing the gap to 3-1. However, Long Island erupted for seven runs in the seventh to balloon their lead to nine. Difo's RBI single to left, Gavin Collins' two-run single to right, Jorge Bonifacio's RBI double to left, Alsander Womack's two-run single to center and Oscar Hernandez's RBI double to right highlighted the inning.

The Flying Boxcars rallied for four runs in the eighth to close the gap to 10-5, with Darick Hall's sac fly to right, bases loaded walks to Bsaron Radcliff and Cade Fergus and a run-scoring wild pitch doing the damage. However, the hosts could not pull even.

Ducks starter Rio Gomez took a no-decision but tossed three perfect innings and struck out five. Ryan Langford (1-1) picked up the win with a scoreless fourth inning, striking out one. Miller (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits and four walks in four and one-third innings with three strikeouts.

Takacs and Dennis each had two hits, an RBI and a run to lead the Ducks offense. Hernandez added a hit and three walks with an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at a special early time of 5:05 for all fans. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Caps, courtesy of Built Different Sports. It will also be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-0, 11.57) gets the start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be determined.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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