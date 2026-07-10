Contract of LHP Braden Scott Purchased by Atlanta Braves

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution left handed pitcher Braden Scott has been purchased by the Atlanta Braves. The transfer was announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Thursday afternoon.

Arguably the leading candidate for Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, Scott was in the midst of a historic season with the Revs. Instead he makes history perhaps earlier than expected as he becomes the franchise record seventh member of this year's York squad to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

"We're very happy for him," commented Revs manager Rick Forney. "I can't think of a pitcher that's more deserving. In my opinion to this point, he's Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year. He's done a really good job and gotten better since last year. He's learned some different things and has gotten better each year. This year he's been a rockstar for us. He's very deserving of this opportunity. I'm not sure why it took so long but we're very happy for him."

Scott was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts with York this season. He led the league with 104 strikeouts and 81.0 innings, while allowing just 67 hits and 32 walks. He also led the league with a .226 opponents average, tied for second with a 1.22 WHIP, and ranked third in ERA.

In his last start on Friday, Scott pitched the Revs to a 12-1 victory vs Lancaster to open the second half, going eight innings while striking out 12 without walking a batter as he tied the Revs' lefty single-game strikeout record for the second time this year while coming within one punchout of the franchise's overall record. The performance made him the first in Revs history with multiple games of a dozen whiffs as he has authored two of the Revs' six 12-strikeout performances all-time and one of just three to feature no walks. His four games of 10-or-more strikeouts tied a club record shared by Jorge Martinez (2022) and Nick Raquet (2023).

Not just significant in franchise history, but Scott's 2026 season holds its place in Atlantic League history as he became the second fastest all-time to 100 strikeouts.

Scott was on pace to smash the franchise and league single season strikeout records in his first full season in York. He helped the Revs to back-to-back Atlantic League championships after being acquired late in the season the past two years, and this year, signed with York to begin the 2026 season.

A legend on the Frontier League circuit, Scott is headed from an MLB Partner League to a big league organization for the second time. After signing with Evansville out of Indiana University to begin his pro career in 2021, Scott spent parts of four seasons with Evansville where he holds career and single-season strikeouts records. He earned a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays following his rookie campaign and spent most of his time at Double-A New Hampshire. Ultimately returning to Evansville, Scott was a Frontier League All-Star last year when he posted the third highest strikeout total (157) in league history. His 176 combined strikeouts last season led all MLB Partner Leagues and was tied for third most by any minor leaguer.

The lefty passed on opportunities to head to the Mexican League in recent weeks. His patience paid off, earning him a trip to Double-A Columbus in the Atlanta Braves organization. He joins LHP Jordan Morales (Chicago White Sox), RHP Jack Nedrow (Toronto Blue Jays), RHP Nick Mikolajchak (Minnesota Twins), RHP Hunter Gregory (Minnesota Twins), RHP Chris Vallimont (Minnesota Twins), and 3B/1B Brandon Lewis (Philadelphia Phillies) as members of the 2026 Revs to have their contracts purchased by big league clubs.







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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