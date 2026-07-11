Offense Aplenty for Ducks in Win over Dirty Birds

Published on July 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Charleston, WV - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-2 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 2-0 in the top half of the first inning on Marcus Chiu's RBI double to the opposite-field in right and Aaron Takacs' sacrifice fly to left center off Dirty Birds starting pitcher Josimar Cousin. Long Island took a 3-0 edge in the third thanks to a Gavin Collins sacrifice fly. Charleston got to within 3-1 one half-inning later on Narciso Crook's solo home run to left field versus Ducks starter Michael Dominguez.

The visitors plated a pair of runs in the fourth for a 5-1 lead on consecutive run-scoring doubles from Alsander Womack and Kole Kaler, and broke the ballgame wide open in the fifth with three more runs for an 8-2 cushion on Jorge Bonifacio's RBI single and Kaler's two-run base hit. The Flock added a run in the sixth by way of a Gavin Collins two-out solo dinger the other way in right. Yassel Pino's solo roundtripper in the home half of the frame was the second and final run the Dirty Birds would get as Long Island won for the 16th time in their last 22 games played overall.

Dominguez (4-2) was the winning pitcher as the right-hander fired six innings of two-run baseball on four hits allowed, walking two while striking out a season-high eight in notching his second quality start of the season. Cousin (0-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on four hits in three and one-third innings pitched, walking and striking out one.

Kaler had three hits, three RBIs and a stolen base. Bonifacio had a pair of hits, an RBI, two runs scored and a bag swiped, while Marcus Chiu singled, doubled and drove in a run.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their six-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Julian Minaya (4-2, 7.84) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Jordan Jackson (5-4, 5.49).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 14, to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.







Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.