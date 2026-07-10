Rockers Pull away from Staten Island

Published on July 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers scored a total of seven runs between the third and fourth innings to take a 9-5 decision from the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday night at SIUH Community Park.

Nick Longhi drove in three runs on the night as did Ivan Melendez with Luke Napleton chipping in with a pair of RBI.

The Rockers improve to 2-4 in the second half while Staten Island falls to 1-5.

Napleton doubled with two outs in the first and scored on a double by Melendez to spot the Rockers a 1-0 lead. High Point added four runs in the third on an RBI single from Melendez and a three-run homer by Longhi, his 11th of the year.

The Rockers grew their lead to 8-0 with three more runs in the fourth. D.J. Burt walked with the bases loaded before Napleton and Melendez delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies.

David Hess (W, 6-4), faced just nine batters through the first three innings and survived a rough stretch in the fourth when he hit Gary Mattis with a pitch then allowed consecutive homers to Matt Hogan and Nick Decker as Staten Island pulled to within five at 8-3. Mattis and Hogan hit back-to-back doubles in the fifth to make it an 8-4 Rockers lead. Staten Island's Robby Barham contributed an RBI single in the sixth as the margin closed to 8-5.

Napleton blasted a solo homer leading off the seventh, his 16th of the year, to put High Point back in front 9-5.

Hess left after six innings, having allowed seven hits, five runs while walking two and striking out five. Daniel Blair came on in the seventh and tossed two scoreless innings while striking out three. Alec Barger pitched around a hit and a walk in the ninth to hold the 'Hawks scoreless.

Christian Allegretti (L, 0-1) took the loss for Staten Island, allowing five hits and five runs in his 2 2/3 innings of work.

Napleton and Melendez each finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers while Hogan had three safeties for the Ferry Hawks.

Game four of this six-game series is set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday at SIUH Community Park. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or listen to the audio broadcast on the MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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