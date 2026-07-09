Rockers Cotter Signs with Cincinnati Reds

Published on July 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Cam Cotter, a right-handed pitcher who has pitched with the High Point Rockers since 2022, has signed a contract with the Cincinnati Reds organization. He has reported to the Reds' Class AA team in Chattanooga where he and former Rocker pitcher Ben Wereski will be reunited as teammates.

A native of Summerfield, N.C. who pitched at Northern Guilford High and N.C. State, Cotter initially joined the Rockers in 2022. While his college career was hampered by multiple injuries, Cotter earned his first professional contract with the Rockers and appeared in 38 games over his four seasons, going 1-2 with one save and a 1.99 ERA.

In 2023, Cotter's contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants and he pitched at three different levels of the organization including Class AAA Sacramento in 2024. He returned to the Rockers in 2025 and had made one appearance in High Point this season.

A former all-state pitcher at Northern Guilford, Cotter was 13-1 with a 0.89 ERA as a senior in 2017 in helping lead his team to the North Carolina 3-A state championship.

There are now 59 former Rockers who have moved onto a Major League-affiliated club or international league since the team was founded in 2019. Ten players who have appeared for the Rockers this season have signed with affiliated or international teams.







Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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