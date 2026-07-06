High Point Rockers Luke Napleton Named ALPB Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers catcher/outfielder Luke Napleton

(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason) High Point Rockers catcher/outfielder Luke Napleton(High Point Rockers, Credit: Rick Thomason)

(New York) - Catcher/outfielder Luke Napleton of the High Point Rockers and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars pitcher Eddy Demurias have been honored as the Atlantic League's Players of the Month for June 2026. Napleton led the ALPB with 11 homers and 35 RBI in June while Demurias posted a 3-0 record in helping Hagerstown clinch the North Division title.

Napleton overcame a slow start to the season to explode in June. He was batting just .130 on June 2 before hitting .356 for the month with 32 hits in 108 at-bats with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI. Napleton led the league in June with 11 homers, 35 RBI, a slugging percentage of .833 and an OPS of 1.278. He had 10 multi-RBI games and a pair of two-homer contests.

Demurias made five starts in June and recorded a 3-0 record with a 3.44 ERA. He pitched 34 innings, allowing just 26 hits while striking out 36 and issuing just six walks. Demurias recorded wins over the Lexington Legends on June 23 and June 28 and a victory at Staten Island on June 11. He struck out a season-high 11 hitters in a no-decision vs. Charleston on June 17 and never walked more than two hitters in any contest. In the no-decision, he exited the Charleston game with a 6-4 lead, a game the Dirty Birds would win 7-6. For the month, Demurias tied for the lead league with 36 strikeouts, allowed opponents just a .211 batting average and posted a 9.53 strikeouts per nine innings ratio.

The Atlantic League has just started the second half of play with Hagerstown having won the first half North Division crown and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs claiming the South Division title. Each will open the playoffs against the second half winner of their respective divisions. League play resumes on Tuesday with the High Point Rockers visiting the Staten Island FerryHawks, the Gastonia Ghost Peppers traveling to Hagerstown, Charleston hosting the Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland on the road at the Lancaster Stormers and the York Revolution traveling to the Lexington Legends.

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Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026

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