Revs Suffer Cruel Late Fate in Lexington

Published on July 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lexington, KY): The York Revolution saw a lead slip away in the eighth inning, dropping their second straight to the Lexington Legends, 7-6 on Wednesday night at Legends Field.

The Revs built a 6-1 lead midway through the sixth but after chipping away with two in the sixth inning, the Legends rallied for four in the eighth to decide it.

Curtis Terry opened the scoring with a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the first, the only damage done to Revs starter Julian Costa over the opening five frames.

The Revs were unable to cash in on early chances, stranding five over the first two innings, but tied the game in the fourth on Cole Griffith's RBI ground out.

York took the lead with two runs in the fifth. Nick Dunn worked a leadoff walk and scored all the way from first for a 2-1 lead when Brian Rey reached on an infield single and shortstop Gabe Howell uncorked a wild throw. Jacob Teter singled to left, chasing Legends starter Tyler Guilfoil. Shed Long Jr.'s sac fly to center brought home Rey as the Revs led 3-1.

The Revs plated three more with two outs in the sixth as Teter pounded an RBI single into right and Long Jr. ripped a two-run double down the first base line to go up 6-1.

Costa had the first two outs on just two pitches in the bottom of the sixth, but Terry connected on his second homer of the night and third of the series on a drive to left center. Eric Rataczak doubled to right and Dylan Rock lined an RBI single to right as the Legends answered to get within 6-3. All seven batters in the sixth inning put the first pitch in play, as Costa finished six innings for his third quality start in four outings to begin his pro career, handing it over to the bullpen with a three-run lead.

Ryan Shreve struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 seventh.

The eighth inning proved to be the Revs' undoing as Nick Senzel and Terry greeted reliever Joely Rodriguez (1-4) with singles to start the inning. Rataczak lofted a game-tying three-run homer down the right field line as the lead was suddenly gone in a deflating instant. Rodriguez retired the next two but Jackson Feltner reached on a walk following a dropped foul pop up to keep the inning alive. Pinch runner Tres Gonzalez moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Juan Gonzalez' single to right which proved to be the game-winner.

York threatened in the ninth as Long Jr. took a leadoff walk and pinch hitter Mike Rosario singled to right center to put runners at the corners with two outs. John Armstrong retired Tomo Otosaka on a bouncer by first base to secure his second save, however, handing the Revs the frustrating defeat.

Joe Miceli (1-0) earned the win for Lexington, retiring all six batters in his Legends debut.

The Revs fall to 38-30 overall with a 3-2 record in the second half, part of a three-way tie for first place in the North Division.

Lexington has won a season-best five in-a-row, leading the South Division with a 5-0 mark to begin the second half.

Notes: The Revs fall to 32-4 when leading after seven innings. They fall to 7-11 in games decided in the final at-bat. While the Revs own a season high-tying seven-game winning streak at home, they have now dropped a season high-tying four in-a-row on the road, having squandered five and six-run leads in two of those games. York falls to 13-19 on the road overall compared to 25-11 at home. The Revs had gone 80-45 on the road the last two years. Prior to Wednesday's game, Rodriguez had allowed just one baserunner in 4.2 scoreless innings over his previous five outings. York stranded 13 runners, two games after leaving a season-high 14 in Sunday's victory. Rey went 2-for-5 and became the league's first to 90 hits this season with his fifth inning knock. Teter (2-for-5) became the league's third to 85 hits. Drew Ramirez posted a career-high in hits, going 3-for-4 with a pair of steals.

Next: York lefty Braden Scott (5-4, 4.00) faces Lexington southpaw Jack Lynch (1-1, 6.26) on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

Revs Suffer Cruel Late Fate in Lexington - York Revolution

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