Terry Goes Deep for Third Consecutive Game in 12-4 Loss to York

Published on July 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Curtis Terry extended his home run streak to three consecutive games Thursday night, but the Lexington Legends were defeated by the York Revolution, 12-4, at Legends Field.

York took an early lead with two runs in the second inning and added another on a solo home run by Shed Long Jr. in the fourth. The Legends answered in the bottom half of the inning when Nick Senzel lined an RBI single to center field, scoring Micajah Wall and cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Wall continued Lexington's comeback effort in the fifth inning, launching his first home run of the season to left field. The solo shot trimmed York's lead to 3-2 and marked the first home run of his Legends career.

The Revolution responded with their biggest offensive inning of the night in the sixth, scoring seven runs and hitting three home runs to build a 10-2 advantage. York added two more runs in the seventh inning behind Brian Rey's two-run homer and finished the night with 14 hits and six home runs.

Terry provided Lexington's final offense in the eighth inning, blasting a two-run home run to right field. The homer was his 11th of the season.

Senzel led the Legends with two hits and an RBI, while Wall finished 2-for-3 with the first home run of his Legends career, an RBI, and two runs scored. Terry drove in two runs with his eighth-inning blast, and Dylan Rock and Tres Gonzalez each added a hit.

Jack Lynch was charged with the loss despite allowing just one earned run over four innings. The right-hander surrendered five hits and struck out one while keeping York's offense largely in check early in the game. Connor Cooke and Carson Lambert combined for two scoreless innings of relief for Lexington.

The Legends are now 5-1 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends and Revolution continue their six-game series on Friday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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