Sanchez Homers Twice as Legends Fall to Gastonia, 16-5

Published on July 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Patrick Sanchez homered twice in his Lexington debut, but the Legends fell to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 16-5, on Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Making his first appearance with Lexington, Sanchez finished 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. Curtis Terry also turned in a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Dylan Rock added a hit as the Legends totaled six hits.

After Gastonia built an early lead, the Legends answered with a three-run third inning. Tres Gonzalez lifted a sacrifice fly to score Lexington's first run before Terry followed with an RBI single. Sanchez later crossed the plate to trim the deficit to 8-3.

Sanchez continued his impressive debut by leading off the fifth inning with his first home run as a Legend. He added another solo shot in the ninth, becoming the first Legend this season to homer twice in his team debut.

Micajah Wall also contributed in multiple ways, catching the first seven innings before moving to the mound and tossing a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

The Legends are 6-5 in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

The Legends continue their six-game series against the Ghost Peppers on Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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