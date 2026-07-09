Emanuel Rebounds from Rocky Start to Lift Rockers

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers' Kent Emanuel struck out 10 batters and Ryan McCarthy and Luke Napleton each had two-run homers as the Rockers downed the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-3 on Wednesday night at SIUH Community Park.

Emanuel (W, 2-0) fanned a season high 10 batters over his five innings to earn the win but his night didn't start off that smoothly. Emanuel was greeted in the first inning who by lead-off hitter Osvaldo Abreu tripled and the second hitter, Matt Hogan, homered to stake the FerryHawks to a 2-0 lead. But Emanuel would lock down the Hawks for the next four innings while the Rockers methodically built a lead.

High Point pulled within a run in the third when McCarthy lined a two-out double and scored on a single by D.J. Burt. The Rockers then took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Anthony Servideo walked and scored on a two-run homer by McCarthy. High Point increased the lead to 4-2 in the sixth when Ethan Skender hit a sac fly that scored Ivan Melendez.

Emanuel had retired 14 of the 15 batters he faced from the first through fifth innings until Hogan broke the streak with a solo homer leading off the sixth to bring Staten Island within a run at 4-3.

The Rockers immediately extended the lead to 6-3 in the seventh when Napleton blasted a two-run homer with Burt aboard.

Emanuel came out after six innings having allowed five hits and three runs but striking out 10, the second-most by a Rocker this season.

High Point added a trio of runs in the top of the ninth to take a 9-3 lead. Mikey Kane doubled home one run and Braxton Davidson delivered a two-run single.

Nick Timpanelli and Kyle Halbohn each threw a scoreless inning before Ryan Chasse came on in the ninth and put the FerryHawks down in order.

Staten Island's Nick Payero (L, 2-7) took the loss, allowing six hits and four runs over his six innings of work.

McCarthy and Davidson each finished with two hits and two RBI while Melendez and Burt each contributed a pair of hits to High Point's 11-hit attack. The Rockers pitching staff limited the Hawks to seven hits on the night.

Game three of the six-game series is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at SIUH Community Park. High Point's David Hess (5-4, 5.16) will oppose Staten Island LHP Christian Allegretti. Rocker fans can watch the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the broadcast on the MixLR audio app.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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