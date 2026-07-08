Bats Cold as Rockers Drop Staten Island Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The High Point Rockers were held to five hits by four Staten Island pitchers as the FerryHawks opened a six-game series with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night at SIUH Community Park.

The loss drops the Rockers to 0-4 in the second half and 29-37 on the season. Staten Island is now 1-3 and 11-55.

Scoreless after one inning, Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the second on three straight base hits with Robby Barham's single plating the first run of the game. The Rockers responded with two runs in the fourth. Luke Napleton doubled into the left field corner and scored on a single by Ivan Melendez. A passed ball from Staten Island starter Brandon Haston moved Melendez to second. He moved to third on an infield error and scored on a single from Nolan Watson.

The FerryHawks tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo homer from Nick Decker.

Staten Island edged ahead with a single run in the eighth. Brandon Wagner led off the inning with a double off Brayden Matthews (L, 0-2) then moved to third on a single by Gary Mattis. From there, Wagner scored on Lamar Briggs' ground out to second.

Yuhi Sako held the FerryHawks to six hits and two runs over his six innings of work, walking one and striking out five. Matthews allowed just three hits and one run over his two innings while recording a pair of strikeouts.

Brandon McCabe (W, 2-4) tossed two innings of relief and not allowing a base runner while striking out three. Pedro Payano earned his second save, setting the Rockers down in order in the ninth.

Game two of the six-game series is set for a 6:30 p.m. start at SIUH Community Park. High Point's Kent Emanuel (1-0, 2.81) will face Staten Island's Nick Payero (2-6, 7.01). Rocker fans can follow all the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the audio broadcast on the MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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