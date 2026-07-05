Rock's Two-Homer Night Powers Legends Past High Point, 10-4

Published on July 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Behind a two-home run performance from Dylan Rock, including an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning, the Lexington Legends improved to 2-0 to begin the second half of the Atlantic League season with a 10-4 victory over the High Point Rockers on Saturday night at Truist Point.

Rock finished 2-for-4 with two home runs, including the inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning, four RBIs and three runs scored. Curtis Terry also powered the offense, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Tres Gonzalez collected three hits and scored twice.

Lexington struck first in the opening inning as Terry launched a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to give the Legends an early 1-0 lead. The offense added another run in the second before breaking the game open with a three-run third inning. Terry delivered a two-run double, and Eric Rataczak followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 5-1.

The Legends added two more runs in the fifth when Rock connected on a two-run home run, his ninth of the season, pushing Lexington's lead to 7-2. He capped the scoring in the ninth with an inside-the-park two-run home run, his second home run of the night and 10th of the season, giving Lexington a six-run cushion.

Zach Murray earned the win after allowing four runs on 10 hits over six innings while striking out six. Jalen Worthley and David Stich each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Carson Lambert worked a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.

Xane Washington added two hits and an RBI as the Legends totaled 10 hits, while the pitching staff struck out nine High Point hitters. Lexington also played error-free defense.

With the victory, the Legends improved to 28-37 overall.

The Legends and Rockers conclude their series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 3:36 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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