Laio Sets Legends Franchise Wins Record with 21st Career Victory in 9-7 Win

Published on June 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Nic Laio made Lexington Legends history Tuesday night, earning his franchise-record 21st career victory as the Legends held off the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 9-7, at CaroMont Health Park.

The Legends wasted no time taking control, erupting for four runs in the opening inning. Eric Rataczak provided the big swing with a three-run homer, his first home run of the season, while Juan Gonzalez added an RBI double to stake Lexington to a 4-0 advantage.

After Gastonia answered with a run in the bottom half, the Legends struck again in the third. Juan Gonzalez ripped a two-run double before Andy Atwood added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-1. Xane Washington's sacrifice fly in the fourth and another Gastonia miscue in the fifth pushed Lexington's advantage to 9-3.

Laio battled through traffic all night, allowing three runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out three. His 21st career victory moved him into sole possession of the Lexington Legends franchise record for wins by a pitcher.

Gastonia refused to go quietly, scoring three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to trim the deficit to two. Connor Cooke entered to stabilize the game with 1.2 innings of relief before John Armstrong worked a scoreless eighth. Carson Lambert closed the door with a perfect ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season.

Rataczak finished with three RBIs on the strength of his first-inning home run, while Juan Gonzalez led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Tres Gonzalez added a pair of hits, and Washington scored twice while driving in another run.

The Legends drew seven walks and capitalized on two Gastonia errors, scoring nine runs despite collecting nine hits.

With the victory, Lexington improved to 26-35 on the season.

The Legends continue their series against the Ghost Peppers on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:20 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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