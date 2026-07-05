Kouba, Revs Shut Down Stormers for July 4 Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Rhett Kouba worked six strong innings as the York Revolution knocked off the Lancaster Stormers, 6-2 in a rain-shortened 4th of July contest on Saturday evening at WellSpan Park. The game was called in the top of the seventh inning as the Revs begin the second half with a 2-0 record while having won five consecutive games overall.

Lancaster led 1-0 after the game's first pitch as David Smith jumped on a leadoff homer to right.

Tomo Otosaka very nearly did the same for York, hammering Kyle Lazer's first offering off the top of the right center fence for a double. After advancing on a wild pitch, Otosaka scored to tie the game at 1-1 on Nick Dunn's grounder to first.

York took a 2-1 lead in the second on Ben Blackwell's RBI single to center, plating Devonte Brown. Mike Rosario also attempted to score on the play but was cut down at the plate. The Revs eventually loaded the bases but settled for just one run.

The Revs took control with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, all unearned with two outs following an error earlier in the inning. Dunn pounded an RBI double off the fence in right center and Brian Rey followed by blasting a two-run homer to left, extending his hitting streak to 19 consecutive games. Jacob Teter tattooed an opposite field homer to left center, going back-to-back with Rey as the lead increased to 6-1.

Lancaster got one back on a ground out by Jalen Battles in the fifth, but Kouba (5-2) allowed just two runs over six innings, striking out six while walking none in the win.

Despite a severe storm on the edge of WellSpan Park, play continued into the seventh as Nathan Martorella led off with a double to right center. The skies opened prompting the umpiring crew to call for the tarp to be rolled out. As the rain temporarily softened, the tarp crew was instructed to roll the tarp back to attempt to resume play. During that delay, a deluge buried the playing field as the tarp crew was forced to struggle to cover the diamond. Following a 40-minute delay, the game was declared final.

Notes: It is the Revs' fourth consecutive season winning on July 4. The Revs are now 9-9 all-time on July 4, 5-4 at home. The Revs are 4-3 all-time against Lancaster on July 4, 3-1 at home. York improves to a season-best nine games over .500 overall at 37-28. The Revs are 5-0 on the current homestand with one game remaining and have won six straight overall at home, improving to 24-11 at WellSpan Park. York leads the War of the Roses, 6-5 and is 4-1 at home, having won the last four. Lancaster falls to 35-30 overall, having dropped 14 of its last 18 games. Revs pitchers have gone 18 consecutive full innings without issuing a walk. Rey's 19-game hitting streak is two games shy of the longest in the league this season. Teter (2-for-3) is now 12-for-22 with three homers, five extra-base hits, and 15 RBI in five games on the current homestand. Jackson Ross reached on an infield single in the third, extending his on-base streak to 41 consecutive games (third longest in Revs history). It is the Revs' first rain-shortened game of the season.

Next: York aims for a second consecutive series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. as RHP Scott Borgmann (1-0, 5.06) faces Lancaster lefty Brady Tedesco (0-2, 9.00). It is Weis Markets Customer Appreciation Day, Sunday Funday by Weis Markets, and there is a Pappy's Q BBQ Picnic. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.