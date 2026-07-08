Long Goes Long in Debut But Revs Otherwise Silenced in Kentucky

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lexington, KY): Shed Long Jr. launched a home run in his debut, but the York Revolution were otherwise silenced in a 4-1 loss to the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night at Legends Field. The loss halts a six-game winning streak for the Revs who fall to 38-29 overall and 3-1 in the second half.

Lexington struck for two runs in the bottom of the first with three consecutive hits. Eric Rataczak's two-run single to right center spotted the hosts a 2-0 lead, but York starter Brandon Peterson (0-1) allowed nothing further, going three innings in his pro debut.

Shane Gray retired all six batters in relief over the fourth and fifth innings, but Lexington added a run on Curtis Terry's homer to center field leading off the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Feltner later added an RBI single toward the middle as the Legends doubled their lead to 4-0.

The Revs were unable to solve Legends starter Jimmy Loper (5-5) who allowed just two singles through the first five innings. York worked three walks in the sixth but was unable to capitalize as Tomo Otosaka was caught stealing, and reliever David Stich entered to log an inning-ending fly out, stranding two.

Long Jr. got the Revs on the board with a towering leadoff homer off the scoreboard in right center in the top of the seventh. Ben Blackwell nailed a double to the right field wall and with one out, stole third base before Austin Bates was hit by a pitch. The threat fell apart when Blackwell was caught off third on a botched squeeze try before lefty Jalen Worthley coaxed an inning-ending groundout.

Connor Cooke used a double play to erase Dunn's leadoff single in a 1-2-3 eighth, and Carson Lambert notched his sixth save with a perfect ninth as the Revs were held to just five hits.

Notes: York was held to one run for the first time since May 24 at Hagerstown. They entered the game batting a league-best .300 including a .335 mark with 9.4 runs/game over the previous 13 contests. The Revs' six-game winning streak was their third streak of at least six games this season. They had started the second half 3-0 for just the third time in franchise history (2009, 2011). Brian Rey's 20-game hitting streak during which he batted .402 was snapped; it was one shy of the league's longest streak this season and was the Revs' longest streak since 2019. Rey also saw his 39-game on-base streak since May 23, third longest in the league this year and fourth longest in Revs history, come to an end. Jackson Ross lost a 42-game on-base streak which was the league's second longest this year and the third longest in Revs history; it was York's longest since Carlos Franco's record 50-game streak in 2022. Ross batted .391 on the streak which began on May 10 and also had a nine-game hitting streak during which he batted .441 with nine extra-base hits come to an end. Hunter Parsons entered in the seventh and recorded his seventh consecutive scoreless outing. Jose Lopez handled a scoreless eighth and has allowed just one earned run in seven appearances. Peterson becomes the franchise record fifth rookie to join the Revs' roster and third to start on the mound; the 22-year-old right hander posted a 3.92 ERA at NJIT this spring. Long Jr. returns to the Atlantic League where he batted .307 for High Point in 2023 and .340 for Gastonia late last year; he is a three-year Major League veteran having played in 110 games with the Seattle Mariners between 2019-21.

Next: York lefty Julian Costa (2-1, 4.58) faces Lexington's Tyler Guilfoil (2-5, 5.32) on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network's Dugout TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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