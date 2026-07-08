DugoutTV Announces Addition of Diamond Sports Content

Published on July 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







New York) - DugoutTV (DTV) has announced the addition of the Midnight Library of Baseball as its first independent content contributor. Located online at DugoutTV.org, "Beyond The Game" -- DTV highlights dozens of creative content producers whose passion for baseball and other diamond sports is not quenched by watching only live broadcasts.

Midnight Library of Baseball is a documentary-style baseball history podcast for listeners who want something deeper, quieter, and more reflective than the typical sports show. Hosted by Ben Orlando, the series blends immersive storytelling with deep research to explore the game's most iconic figures, like Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Honus Wagner, alongside forgotten players and unique stories that shaped baseball in surprising ways. Told without loud music or jarring production, each episode unfolds with a calm, narrative style that lets diamond history breathe.

"We are elated to announce Midnight Library of Baseball as the first of many programs that will find a home on DugoutTV," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Ben Orlando has believed in our diamond sports vision from the beginning, and it is fitting that he and his superb series becomes our premier contributing partner. Our aim with DugoutTV is to be both a broadcaster and a curator. DugoutTV delivers live Atlantic League games on a daily basis while embracing all diamond sports content from other professional, amateur and international leagues."

"I'm thrilled to share my stories with Dugout TV!," said Orlando, the creator of the Midnight Library of Baseball. "To be the first creator chosen for this opportunity feels special. Midnight Library of Baseball's mission is to help people slow down and connect with themselves and others through baseball. I can't wait to see how this collaboration brings these stories to even more fans across the globe.

Dugout TV is a streaming platform created to transform how fans experience baseball, and its extended family of diamond sports. Anchored by Atlantic League games, DTV expands the reach of the league from a seasonal, game-based product into a year-round destination for fans, historians, journalists, and creators who share a passion for the game in all its forms.

Stay tuned: DugoutTV will announce new diamond sports contributors on a weekly basis.







Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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