Ducks Celebrate America's 250th with Waddle-off Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-7 in 11 innings on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Jacob Robson's solo home run to right-center field, Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly to center and Kole Kaler's RBI single through the right side off Flying Boxcars starter Eddy Demurias. Robson's RBI double to left-center in the fourth extended Long Island's advantage to four.

Hagerstown closed to within 4-1 in the sixth on a double play ball by Darick Hall that scored Noah Smith. Alsander Womack countered though with an RBI double to right-center in the bottom of the inning to widen the gap back to four. The Flying Boxcars then rallied for four runs in the seventh to tie the game at five. A wild pitch that plated Baron Radcliff, a fielding error that scored Cristhian Rodriguez and a two-run double to left by Alex Isola did the damage.

Long Island answered right back in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead on Bonifacio's RBI single up the middle and Wilmer Difo's RBI triple down the right field line. It stayed that way until the ninth when Hagerstown tied the game on a pop up to center field that fell in off the bat of Darick Hall.

After pitching back-to-back scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th, the Ducks won the game in the bottom of the 11th. Gavin Collins advanced Aaron Takacs to third with a flyout to right field, and Marcus Chiu drove in the winning run with a base hit to center field.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Michael Dominguez pitched five scoreless innings for the Ducks, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out five. Demurias lasted five innings for the Flying Boxcars, conceding four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Kristian Scott (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless 11th inning. Ian Churchill (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on a hit and two walks in one and one-third innings.

Chiu led the Ducks offense with three hits, the game-winning RBI and a run. Robson added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Difo contributed with two hits, an RBI, a run, two walks and two steals.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care. It will also be a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Right-hander Julian Minaya (4-1, 6.3) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Darick Hall (season pitching debut).







Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.