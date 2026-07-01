Two Bonifacio Blasts Lift Ducks over Blue Crabs

Published on June 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the third inning on Jorge Bonifacio's 425-foot solo home run to straightaway centerfield off Southern Maryland reliever Justin Sanchez. The Flock sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth and scored five times for a 6-0 edge, highlighted by a bases loaded walk issued to Alsander Womack and a grand slam to left center by Bonifacio, the second grand slam in as many games for the Ducks and their eighth of the season.

The Blue Crabs got on the board in the fifth by way of a Ryan McCarthy solo four-bagger versus Ducks starting pitcher Julian Minaya and added a run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-2 on Ethan Wilson's run-scoring base hit. Long Island scored single runs in the seventh and eighth courtesy of a Jacob Robson sacrifice fly and a 409-foot solo tater to left center from Ronaldo Hernandez.

Minaya (4-1) picked up the victory after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in five and one-third innings pitched, walking one and striking out five. Sanchez (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on nine hits across four and one-third innings of work, walking two while striking out five.

Bonifacio notched his first five RBI performance of the season with his multi-home run game. Hernandez had three hits and a pair of runs scored. Kole Kaler and Marcus Chiu each chipped in with two hits and a run scored apiece, with Kaler tallying a pair of doubles.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Wednesday evening. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Bark in the Park night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive Ducks Patriotic Caps, courtesy of The New York Dog Bite Lawyer. It will also be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Cardona (0-0, 3.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against a Blue Crabs pitcher to be determined.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.