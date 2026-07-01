Stormers Stumped By Baker

Published on June 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Robbie Baker was Mark Minicozzi's closer with Staten Island for the last two years.

This year, he has been converted into a starter as Minicozzi's switch to Hagerstown. On Tuesday night, he showed the process is complete.

Baker (3-1) threw seven innings, allowing six hits and a run to pitch the Flying Boxcars to a 5-1 win over the Lancaster Stormers in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

The right-hander did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Hagerstown provided all the support Baker needed off Brady Tedesco (0-2) in the bottom of the first. Jared Carr looped a single into center and took third when Noah Smith grounded a double inside the third base bag. Carr scored on a passed ball charged to catcher Joe DeLuca, and Smith rode home on Alex Isola's sac fly to left.

The same trio produced more offense in the third. Carr led off with a base hit to right and stole second. Smith advanced Carr with a fly out to center, and Isola produced his second sacrifice fly of the night, this time to center.

Lancaster finally cracked Baker in the seventh. Joseph Carpenter led off the inning with a single to right. Two outs later, he scampered to third on a Jalen Battles base hit up the middle. Troy Schreffler singled to left center to score the run, but Baker retired Scott Kelly for the third time on a grounder to short to end his night.

Robert Brooks' RBI single in the seventh, and Cody Fergus' homer in the eighth capped the scoring.

The Stormers will send Noah Bremer (4-3) to the mound on Wednesday against right-hander D.J. Johnson (4-3). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HTN, starting at 6:20.

NOTES: Carpenter, David Smith, Battles and Schreffler produced all seven hits...They all finished June batting over .300 for the month...Lancaster finished June with a 12-13 record...Manheim Township's JT Weaver made his pro debut, allowing three hits, two walks and one run in 1 2/3 innings of work.







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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