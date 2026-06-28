Lazer-Focused

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Kyle Lazer held the Gastonia Ghost Peppers to two hits over six innings, pitching the Lancaster Stormers to a 9-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

The result eliminated Gastonia from contention in the first half, sealing Southern Maryland into a playoff spot.

Lazer (2-0) did not get off to a rousing start, yielding a double to Nate Scantlin and a walk to Anthony Prato. One run ultimately scored on a ground out by Grant Lavigne, but the former West Chester University ace retired 18 of the final 21 hitters he faced on the afternoon to earn the win.

Lancaster took its first lead off Connor Grey (0-2) on Scott Kelly's two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the second. David Smith added a leadoff homer in the third off Daniel Federman for a 3-1 advantage.

Three more crossed for the Stormers in the fifth. Smith opened the inning with a single to left and went to second on a walk to Nathan Martorella. Joseph Carpenter lashed a single into the right field corner to score one. A bad throw on Carpenter's steal attempt scored Martorella, and Lancaster would score a third on Jalen Battles' sac fly to right.

Gastonia fought back, scoring one run on a wild pitch and another on Anthony Prato's RBI single in the seventh. In the eighth, Chris Proctor tripled to right center and scored on Jace Rinehart's double to left in the top of the eighth, cutting the Lancaster lead to two.

Corey Rosier secured the deal with a three-run homer to right center in the bottom of the eighth.

The Stormers open a three-game series at Hagerstown on Tuesday at 6:30. Brady Tedesco (0-1) is scheduled to make the start for the Stormers. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV at 6:25.

NOTES: Rosier has hit safely in five of six...Smith has hit safely in 16 of 19, batting .355 (22-62) with four homers and 20 runs scored...Troy Schreffler had 14 hits in the season series against Gastonia.







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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