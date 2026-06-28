Revs Drop Sunday Finale in Charleston

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution surged ahead through the first half of the game but were unable to prevent a Charleston comeback as the Dirty Birds plated the final seven runs, handing York a 7-6 defeat on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs finish a six-game split after dropping the final two contests.

York batted around in the second, building an early 4-0 lead. Jackson Ross pounded a leadoff double to the base of the left center wall and scored as Ben Blackwell ripped a double down the third base line. After Mike Rosario walked, an error by second baseman Jaylen Smith brought Blackwell home. Austin Bates added an RBI bloop single to right and Brian Rey capped the outburst with a line drive sac fly to right field.

York added to the lead in the fifth as Rey greeted reliever Francisco Mateo with an opposite field homer to right, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, the league's longest active current streak, while tying his own Revs' season-best. He also extended his on-base streak to 33 games in-a-row. Rosario added a two-out RBI single to right as the lead grew to 6-0.

Charleston slashed that lead in half with three in the bottom of the fifth. Demetrius Moorer jumped on a leadoff double to right and with one out, went partway from third drawing the attention of Blackwell on a ground ball. That resulted in a high throw at first base allowing James Nelson to reach and Moorer to score. Carlos De La Cruz made it hurt with a two-out, two-run homer to left, making it a 6-3 game.

After York put together a two-out bases loaded threat but failed to score in the top of the sixth, Charleston kept the pressure on as back-to-back hit batters preceded Jaylen Smith's RBI single to left, chasing starter Rhett Kouba as the lead dwindled to 6-4. Denny Bentley entered and retired Moorer on a sac bunt before striking out Shawon Dunston Jr. Bentley jumped ahead of Nelson before losing him to a walk, but Bates picked off Nelson at first with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The defense helped Ryan Shreve through a scoreless frame in the seventh. After a leadoff walk to Narciso Crook, just his fourth baserunner allowed all month, Bates threw out Crook on an attempted steal as his slide took him off the bag. Shortstop Drew Ramirez followed with a great diving stab on a soft liner to his right before Shreve induced an inning-ending popup.

Shreve quickly recorded the first two outs in the eighth, but Smith doubled for just the second hit allowed by the Revs righty all month, stole third, and scored on Moorer's swinging bunt hit. Closer Josh Mollerus was summoned but Dunston Jr jumped on his first pitch for a go-ahead two-run homer to right, capping the torturous four inning-long comeback.

The Revs went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against Sammy Tavarez and were unable to score in the final four innings against Charleston's bullpen. Each of York's final seven base runners of the game were stranded with six of those left in scoring position.

Notes: York finishes the season series 9-3 against Charleston. The Revs fall to 27-3 when leading after seven innings. Ross extended his on-base streak to 36 games-in-a-row, the league's second longest this season and third longest in Revs history. Shreve had not allowed multiple baserunners in any of his previous 14 outings, and lost Revs season best scoreless streaks of 10 outings and 13.1 innings as he had only allowed one hit previously during that span. Jacob Teter saw his season-best 11-game hitting streak end. The Revs stole five bases, giving them four or more in five of the past seven games and 24 total steals during that stretch. Bates stole his fourth base of the year after swiping three in his previous game played on Friday night; he has now doubled his career steal total in his last two games.

Next: The Revs return home to open a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs Staten Island. RHP Scott Borgmann (1-0, 4.67) starts the opener on WellSpan Team Member Night and a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.