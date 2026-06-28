Flying Boxcars Clinch First Half Title, Playoff Berth

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars clinched the Atlantic League North Division first half title and their first playoff berth in franchise history on Saturday night.

In his first season at the helm, Manager Mark Minicozzi has led the Flying Boxcars to the top of the North Division standings, earning Hagerstown to its first postseason appearance. He also oversaw the contract purchases of three players through June.

The Flying Boxcars have compiled a 9-1-2 series record this season, with their only series loss coming against South Division leaders, Southern Maryland. Hagerstown secured the first half championship with four games remaining in the first-half schedule.

The Flying Boxcars will compete in the Atlantic League North Division Championship Series, beginning on September 15. The winner of the series will advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, scheduled for September 22-27.

Additional information regarding Hagerstown home playoff games and postseason ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

To view the Atlantic League's most recent statistics, standings, and scores, please visit pro.iscorecentral.com/ALPB

A tentative playoff schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, September 15

Game 1 of Division Championship Series

North first half champion vs. North second half champion (best of five) (site TBA)

South first half champion vs. South second half champion (best of five) (site TBA)

Wednesday, September 16

Game 2 of Division Championship Series

Thursday, September 17

Travel Day

Friday, September 18

Game 3 of the Division Championship Series

Saturday, September 19

Game 4 of the Division Championship Series (if necessary)

Sunday, September 20

Game 5 of the Division Championship (if necessary)

Monday, September 21

Travel Day

Tuesday, September 22

Game 1 of League Championship Series at site of South Champion (best of five)

Wednesday, September 23

Game 2 of League Championship Series at site of South Champion

Thursday, September 24

Travel Day

Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27

Games 3 through 5 of League Championship Series (as needed) at site of North Champion

by Fynn McDonald







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

Flying Boxcars Clinch First Half Title, Playoff Berth - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

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