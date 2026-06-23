Meritus Park Achieves KultureCity Certification
Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
The Flying Boxcars are proud to announce that Meritus Park is now a sensory certified venue through Kulture City. The Boxcars staff and Meritus Park have completed the steps needed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for our fans in the neurodivergent community.
During games, you can now check out a sensory bag at fan services from Jim James. The sensory bags include headphones, strobe glasses, and fidget toys. We also have a weighted lap pad available. There is various Kulture City signage around the ballpark including signage for a quiet zone. The quiet zone is located undercover near the restrooms. It provides a quieter location away from busy crowds in the concourse and seating areas.
To learn more about Kulture City, please visit the learning page on their website. https://www.kulturecity.org/learn/ #learn -now
We are so excited about this step forward, and have additional plans in the works.
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