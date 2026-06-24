Late Offensive Surge Powers Crabs 9-2 Win over Rockers

Published on June 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (38-17) opened their six-game series against the High Point Rockers (23-32) on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. After giving up the first two runs of the game, the Blue Crabs scored nine consecutive runs to put the game out of reach. Jackson Loftin, Danny Bautista Jr., and Ryan McCarthy each had three hits for Southern Maryland. Southern Maryland's magic number to clinch the Atlantic League South Division for the first half is now four.

The Rockers scored in each of the first two innings of the game to take an early lead. In the top of the first inning, D.J. Burt reached on a one-out walk and he later scored on an Ivan Melendez RBI infield single. Patrick Sanchez added an RBI double in the second inning to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

After High Point starting pitcher Justin Jarvis struck out the side in the first inning, the Blue Crabs started to figure him out in the bottom of the second inning. Ezequiel Pagan and Bautista Jr. each had RBI singles to tie the game at 2-2.

Southern Maryland kept applying pressure on Jarvis by scoring in each of the next two innings. Loftin put the Crabs in front in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single and McCarthy followed with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Blue Crabs in front 4-2.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky weathered a tough first two innings to finish a strong start. Over five innings, he allowed two runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out seven batters, his most in an outing since he struck out eight Rockers on May 2.

After Blue Crabs relief pitcher Rafi Vazquez threw two scoreless innings, the Crabs pulled away. In the seventh inning, McCarthy led off the inning with a solo home run, his fourth homer of the year. Phillip Sikes tallied an RBI double and Loftin notched an RBI single later in the frame. Viandel Pena added a two-run single in the eighth inning to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 9-2.

The Rockers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Sanchez RBI double and Alex Dickerson RBI single, but Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Bates recorded the final out of a 9-4 win for the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Wednesday, June 24 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Wednesdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Woof Wednesdays. Enjoy Blue Crabs baseball alongside your pup with a fun, pet-friendly atmosphere all night long.







Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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