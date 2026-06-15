Fix Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Blue Crabs relief pitcher Isaac Fix was named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 9-14. Fix is the first Southern Maryland pitcher and the second player to earn a weekly award this season, joining outfielder Danny Bautista Jr.

Fix made two relief appearances last week against the Long Island Ducks. Over these two performances, he threw six hitless and scoreless innings, walking three batters while striking out four.

His first outing came on Tuesday, June 9. Entering the game in the top of the sixth inning with Southern Maryland trailing 4-3, he threw two hitless innings to keep the Crabs close. He struck out Long Island's Alsander Womack, the league hit leader at the time, during a perfect sixth inning. The Blue Crabs were able to come back and defeat Long Island in 10 innings, 5-4.

His best performance of the season came on Saturday, June 13. He was on the mound for the continuation of a game that was suspended in the bottom of the second inning from the night prior. He then recorded his longest outing of the season and his first win of the season, throwing four scoreless innings. He struck out three Ducks hitters and only allowed three base runners on two walks and a fielder's choice. He combined with starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky and relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg for a no-hit bid through 6.2 innings in an eventual 2-1 victory.

Through 13 appearances this season, Fix is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 22.2 innings pitched. He has posted a 1.19 WHIP while only allowing 13 hits.

Fix was selected by Southern Maryland with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 ALPB Pro Days Player Draft, powered by IndyBall Jobs. The Vinton, VA native spent time in the MLB Draft League with the Williamsport Crosscutters in 2025 after his collegiate career at Davidson College.







Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2026

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