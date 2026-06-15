ALPB Names Player/Pitcher of the Week for June 9-14

Published on June 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Gastonia Ghost Peppers second baseman Bryson Brigman has been named the Player of the Week for June 9-14 with Southern Maryland Blue Crabs reliever Isaac Fix honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Brigman hit .519 in six games last week, collecting 14 hits in 27 at-bats with 11 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and a pair of home runs. Brigman, 30, had at least one hit in all six games of the series at Lexington with five multiple hit games and three multi-RBI games. He was five-for-five vs. the Legends on June 12 when he drove in three runs. For the season, Brigman is hitting .338 with five home runs and 26 RBI in 34 contests.

Fix, 23, pitched twice for Southern Maryland last week in a six-game series against the Long Island Ducks. In those relief appearances, Fix totaled six innings and did not allow a hit while facing 20 batters. He issued three walks and struck out four in helping the Blue Crabs win five of six from the Ducks and extend their South Division lead to six games over Gastonia. Fix has appeared in 13 games this year with a 2.28 ERA and a .190 opponent's batting average. He has allowed just 16 hits over 23.2 innings with 17 strikeouts.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, June 16 with just 15 games remaining until the first half champions are crowned following the completion of play on July 2. South Division leader Southern Maryland will visit the York Revolution this week for six games as the Blue Crabs aim to move closer to clinching their first half season title since 2022. The North Division remains a tight battle with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and Lancaster Stormers currently tied for first at 31-17. Hagerstown will face the red-hot Charleston Dirty Birds in a six-game set while Lancaster travels to play Long Island. Other ALPB series this week, all six-game series, include the Lexington Legends visiting the High Point Rockers and Gastonia hosting the Staten Island FerryHawks.







Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.