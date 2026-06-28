Backs to the Wall, Crabs End Skid with 13-12 Win in 13 Innings

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (39-20) claimed a wild 13-12 win in 13 innings over the High Point Rockers (26-33) on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Despite only having nine hits and going without a hit with a runner in scoring position through the game's first 11 innings, the Crabs came to life late. Danny Bautista Jr. played the hero with a walk-off two-run double to cap off a four-run bottom of the 13th inning for Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. Jackson Loftin led off the inning with a double against High Point starting pitcher JC Kiss. He then stole third and scored on a wild pitch to give Southern Maryland an early 1-0 lead.

Both teams traded runs in the third inning. In the top of the inning, Luke Napleton hit a two-run double and Alex Dickerson followed with an RBI single to give High Point the lead. In the bottom of the inning, Southern Maryland responded with a two-run home run by Ryan McCarthy, his fifth homer of the season, to tie the game at 3-3.

After two strong innings, Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey ran into some trouble in the third inning. In 2.2 innings pitched, Massey allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs jumped back in front in the bottom of the fourth inning. Danny Bautista Jr. led off the inning with a triple to center field. Ethan Wilson then brought him home with a sacrifice fly to put the Crabs ahead 4-3.

The Rockers responded again in the top of the fifth inning. After Ivan Melendez reached on a one-out walk against Southern Maryland relief pitcher Isaac Fix, Nick Longhi hit a go-ahead two-run home run to left field to put High Point in front 5-4.

The Crabs rallied back against High Point relief pitcher Dusty Baird in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Dylan Hoy walked to tie the game and McCarthy added an RBI fielder's choice to give Southern Maryland a 6-5 lead.

The Blue Crabs had another golden opportunity in the bottom of the eighth inning, loading the bases against High Point relief pitcher Alec Barger with nobody out. However, Barger struck out two to help get him out of the jam. High Point made them pay in the top of the ninth. Ivan Melendez tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI single off of Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno. High Point relief pitcher Ryan Chasse then tossed a perfect bottom of the inning to force extra innings.

The Rockers scored the placed runner in the top of the 10th inning with an RBI single by Chris Brady against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa. Chasse struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the inning, but then issued three consecutive free passes, including a bases-loaded walk to Hoy to tie the game at 7-7 to send the game into the 11th inning.

The Rockers scored the placed runner again in the top of the 11th inning with an Alex Dickerson RBI single. Hoopii-Tuionetoa again limited High Point to one run and the Crabs were able to find an answer in the bottom of the inning. Phillip Sikes lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center field to tie the game at 8-8 and send the game to a 12th inning.

High Point found a way to take the lead again in the top of the 12th inning. A wild pitch by Southern Maryland relief pitcher Ethan Bates allowed Ethan Skender to score. The Crabs leveled the game again with a Wilson RBI single, but the Crabs left two runners on base to send the game into the 13th inning tied at 9-9.

The Rockers finally scored multiple runs in the top of the 13th inning. Dickerson scored the placed runner with an RBI single off of Blue Crabs relief pitcher Peyton Cariaco. Longhi added an RBI fielder's choice and another run came home on a Brody Fahr throwing error to put High Point ahead 12-9.

The Blue Crabs defied the odds in the bottom of the 13th inning. After loading the bases with no outs against High Point relief pitcher Brayden Matthews, a wild pitch allowed Jackson Loftin to score as the placed runner. Ezequiel Pagan later added a tapper down the third base line that stayed fair for an RBI single. With runners on first and second, Bautista cracked a line drive to left center field that got by High Point center fielder D.J. Burt for a walk-off two-run single to give the Crabs an improbable 13-12 win.

The Blue Crabs finish their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Sunday, June 28 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 pm. The Blue Crabs can clinch the Atlantic League South Division First Half Championship with a win and Gastonia loss to Lancaster.







Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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