Multiple Contracts Purchased

Published on June 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Two key members of the 2026 Lancaster Stormers have had their contracts purchased in the last 24 hours, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Third baseman Tyler Miller's contract has been purchased by the Philadelphia Phillies while center fielder Nick Lucky is headed to the New York Mets organization.

Miller was batting .310 with 14 homers and 56 RBI over the season's first 48 games. He drove in 21 tying or go ahead runs and had both of Lancaster's grand slams. One of those grand slams produced a 4-2 win over Lexington on May 10. The former Red Sox farmhand also broke a 5-5 tie with a homer at Staten Island, May 21.

The Alabama native ranked third in the Atlantic League in both homers and RBI and second in the circuit in total bases.

Lucky, playing in his third season with the Stormers, was fourth in the league in batting at .339 and in OBP at .441. The left-handed hitting outfielder had nine doubles, five triples and six homers while driving home 45 runs. Lucky had also stolen 15 bases. Over his last 14 games, he hit .481 (25-52) with 14 runs scored and 13 RBI. He homered in each of his last two games.

It is the second time that the Lancaster County native has had his contract purchased. In 2024, his first season with Lancaster, his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins. He played with three different Minnesota farm teams over the remainder of that season before coming back to Lancaster in 2025.

"All of these guys definitely deserved to (have their contracts purchased)," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "They have had great years and have helped us get to where we are right now. We wish them all good luck."







Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2026

Multiple Contracts Purchased - Lancaster Stormers

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